December 26, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2019: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Dog Walking” by Alice Pettway. “The Anatomy of Endings” was written by Anoushka Narendra for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2019, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Anoushka Narendra

THE ANATOMY OF ENDINGS

Even tender mornings are labor here,

something to be fought for. Light must erode

itself through a membrane of smog, thick

and silent as blood. The newspaper once called

this sheet of pollution soup and I imagined

us all broiled and begging in a great vat of the city,

our tongues shrinking into white onions and vermicelli.

Still, in the sharp glaze of summer, we will learn

to stand outside ourselves. To measure distance

with past-tenses: this was once the video rental store,

some long-haired banyan trees, a boy. My country

is dressed as a body-sized nothing. Can one know

crevices, interludes, before any language or name?

The dark eyes of potholes. Urine-streaked alleys.

I’ve forgiven the stench, the sting of it all—

it as much mine as anyone else’s. Stray dogs whip

like ribbed arrows through metal carcasses, make feasts

from boiled peanuts wrapped in damp tissue.

We’ve all fed ourselves with the spill of something

and called it enough. Yesterday it was the smoke

I rinsed out from my hair. Tomorrow it will be a stranger

with a face like an oil lamp—so burnished and flickering

that I’ll mistake him for a fallen sun. It’s a dull hurt,

to keep walking against such ordinary beauty. But

there are sleepless borders to outrun, stubs of grief

to be plucked from the dirt. My country is dressed

as a tumor of cement and glass, multiplying lifelessly.

All you can count on is the low whisper of passing limbs,

fraught with warning: remember, these scaffoldings were planted

on someone’s chest.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2019, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Alice Pettway: “‘The Anatomy of Endings’ doesn’t seek to duplicate the photo but instead builds its own city of imperfections: a dog shot through a metal carcass, a stranger with an oil-lamp face, stubs of grief plucked from dirt. The poem captures the unease of street photography, which is so often the ‘dull hurt’ of ‘walking against such ordinary beauty.’”