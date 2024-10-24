“Tanka [construction cones]” by Cindy Guentherman

Have you ever eaten breakfast here before? by Barbara Gordon, oil painting for two construction barrels leaning toward each other as if in conversation in an empty parking lot

Image: "Have you ever eaten breakfast here before?" by Barbara Gordon. "[construction cones]" was written by Cindy Guentherman for Rattle's Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2024, and selected as the Artist's Choice.

__________

Cindy Guentherman

TANKA

construction cones
tilted a little
toward each other—
how we lean forward
to say what matters
 

from Ekphrastic Challenge
September 2024, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Barbara Gordon: “It’s amazing how all of the poets constructed so many different stories about my painting. I’m down to these two. This tanks really captures the essence of the painting, I think: the feeling of the two barrels leaning over to talk: a little quirky, a little funny, a little tragic. The barrels and cones talking to each other, telling little stories.”

