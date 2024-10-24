“Tanka [construction cones]” by Cindy Guentherman

Image: “Have you ever eaten breakfast here before?” by Barbara Gordon. “[construction cones]” was written by Cindy Guentherman for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2024, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.
TANKA
construction cones
tilted a little
toward each other—
how we lean forward
to say what matters
—from Ekphrastic Challenge
September 2024, Artist’s Choice
Comment from the artist, Barbara Gordon: “It’s amazing how all of the poets constructed so many different stories about my painting. I’m down to these two. This tanks really captures the essence of the painting, I think: the feeling of the two barrels leaning over to talk: a little quirky, a little funny, a little tragic. The barrels and cones talking to each other, telling little stories.”