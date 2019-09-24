September 24, 2019

Al Ortolani

SWITCH PLATE

The day moves by me, and I’m still

at the same old desk that was two-wheeled

into my room by the custodian. The lights

run on some kind of motion detector.

If no one moves, let’s say, in ten minutes,

they blink out, and I have to raise my arms

and wave them like crazy. Possibly,

they click back on. Possibly, they don’t.

At this point, I have to get up and walk

the room in the dark until the shadow of me

is recognized in the recesses of the switch

plate. Once in a while I’ll have a class

of high school kids writing essays,

and the lights will suddenly black out,

and they will all look up astonished

like they’ve really done something cool.

—from Hansel and Gretel Get the Word on the Street

2019 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Al Ortolani: “These poems represent connections to others, sometimes dark, sometimes light, often quirky. A fellow teacher, and mentor to the poet, once said that one of the most difficult measures of the career public school teacher is their ability to stay positive and elevated by interest, if not always in the subject matter, then in the hand raised outside of the T zone.” (web)