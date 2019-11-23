November 23, 2019

Bethany Schultz Hurst

SWEET AND GOLDEN SOUP

Fifty-six people have jumped from the same lamppost

on the Golden Gate Bridge. It must be secretly marked

safehouse or tell hard luck story here as if the bay

could be cajoled to offer up some scrap it’s been

withholding all this time. I crossed that expanse

in a ferry when I was eight on family vacation.

I didn’t think then about how many bodies

were beneath us. Earlier I’d shoplifted

for the first time. I thought I’d swiped

a sugar packet, but found out on the ferry’s deck

it was silica beads. Do Not Eat. I had no idea

what silica was except a disappointment and

a sorry start to a life of crime, and we were headed back

from Alcatraz. Later a street mime thought

my sister was pretty, escaped his glass box to give her

one imagined flower after another. My mother

pointed out hidden flaws in beautiful women

to give me hope for the future. Freckles, overbite.

O how I dreamed the Most Crooked Street

would be my home. But there was nothing secret

about that post-card obvious gash. Cars lined up

to traffic its perfect turns. Even when no one was looking

my sister clutched her make-believe bouquet.

My hand closed around my pocket’s worthless contraband.

In Chinatown, plucked chickens illuminated windows.

Dim sum and wonton were unopened gifts.

If I could read the restaurant names, one would say

Here is the place, here is a sweet and golden soup

that will ensure you are never hungry again,

but my parents thought they said dangerous neighborhood

so we went back to the hotel and had hamburgers.

On the way, my mother pointed out homeless people

by pretending they didn’t exist. Then I shared a bed with my sister

and remembered the cityscape from the ferry’s deck,

how from the distance I thought I might hold the city

in the flat of my hand or crush it between my fingers

to extract some kind of juice, sweet or bitter.

—from Rattle #33, Summer 2010

Bethany Schultz Hurst: “When I took piano lessons as a kid, I loved playing anything that involved grace notes. They were everything that declarative chords couldn’t be. Scored in tiny print and crossed out, they seemed like secrets, as if they existed in a different place than the rest of the song. I’m not very good at piano, though, so years later, I’m still exploring my fascination with peripheral text by writing poems.”