October 4, 2019

Lania Knight

SUSURRATION

Like a snake, the belt slides

the loops, hissing down and down

again years later. Across an ocean,

an entire continent, my brother’s

heart lashes inside the walls

of his chest, pumping blood

through splitting seams. The same

strap, the one that burnt like

fire across my back—it cracks

and breaks now inside him. Our

father, the buckle in his palm,

raised his arm—I wish I could

say only once—at his children,

bellowed at the woman beside him.

A man, a boy really, he just wanted

to play ball and spit from the pitcher’s

mound. But he was our father, and he

was his father and all the fathers

before him, filled with a boy’s ache

to run. There were the women though,

the children, the moments one after

another. The fathers, they were meant

to know the answers. But they didn’t.

And I don’t. And now I have this scar,

a wound I think is healed until

the sheets slide across my back,

and I watch my lover

loosen

his belt.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Lania Knight: “I’ve written fiction and nonfiction for a long time, but I didn’t start writing poetry until I moved to the United Kingdom three years ago. In that move, I gave up everything—my family, my job, my car, my cat. It was a lot to process, and poetry helped. And the poems were only for me. They didn’t have to be good. I played with language, tried things I’d never tried before. What I love about poems is when they show you ‘this is like that’ or ‘this is actually about that.’ Poems don’t have to tell a story—they can show you one moment, one idea. They can make something beautiful out of something painful. And for that, I’m grateful.” (web)