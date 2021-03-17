March 17, 2021

Chaun Ballard

SURVIVAL IS A MATTER OF PERSPECTIVE WHEN

We step four feet onto pavement

my wife & I

confident in what we know

will be

a good jog

to air out whatever it is the robins sing—

With each breath

the runner before us

turns

torn

then retreats back

in failure

the length

of the sidewalk—

On our right

a moose comes into frame

Maybe a yearling

perhaps the same from May 15

abandoned almost instinctually

by its mother

in preparation for her newborn—

The moose has aged into tree trunk

a UPS delivery truck

in fur

tall enough to raise its head

from the ground

over the seven-foot wooden fence

Who says Good fences make good neighbors?

How I relish this

Wish it became more

than a proverb

applicable

in all situations

But the truth is

what holds beautiful

in one context

does not hold beautiful

when misused

in another

For example

There are only a few bad apples

for some

implies

that if you purchase a bushel

identify the bad ones

remove a few rotten Haralsons

there is no great loss

In essence

the others may be salvaged—

But what if the few bad apples were identifiably pilots

joked Chris Rock

What if the airlines said

We have a few “bad apples”

pilots that like to crash into mountains—

Please bear with us—?

Would you

bear with them?

See how the fence changes

See how the moose remains there

across the street

like the only tree

absent of flowers

& fruit

See how its shade of tree trunk bears none—

Bad apples

Who took you out of context?

Who bruised you

into new proverb

when we know one bad apple spoils the bunch?

Now see how the moose turns

to look at us

& we turn into statues

Now

it no longer sees another woman

in her sunglasses

gliding along its path

& my God

it is such a beautiful day

We all should stay

safe from such tragedy

to have our moment a while longer

in the sun

like a branch of apple blossoms

before descending red globes

In Alaska

we call this June 4

&

Thursday

Now / see / how everything / slows / down / after all the build-up: / the moose— / the woman—when all you want to hear / is / what happens / because you now have a picture / that is not unlike a passenger train / with joy-filled faces / who wave at the locals in each town / & crossing / Each beautiful mile / peaceful / hands raised in solidarity / to a window— / & see how I have said nothing of metaphor / outright / I have said nothing of police / nor their view from a riot-proof frame— / See how / this is the first time I mention / riot / when I mention / police / This is called / rhetoric— /

&

the moose does not see the woman

on her bike

as we see the woman

on her bike:

a blissful train approaching

from the opposite end of the same track

&

no one has to tell you

who lives—

&

it is such a beautiful day

&

the sun is where it should be

&

the breeze is light

&

pleasant

&

I am trying to hold onto the moment

a while longer

for the woman’s sake

but repetition is impending

&

the ampersand is causing tension

evoking a response

but even an emotional response

is situational

because repetition

is a rhetorical device

&

because this is a poem

it has the power to delay

but not to build a fence

nor resolve the situation that will end

in the body of the poem—

which means

repetition does not forewarn in every situation—

which means

if you look like the woman

you keep riding your bike

toward danger

with your eyes

on the interracial couple

If you are a moose

you are still looking at the threat

for a positive ID

&

if we yell

MOOSE!

several times

neither of the two will see the other

The moose will deem us threat

The woman may think argument

&

if she sees the moose

before it is too late

she may turn around

In Alaska

a moose attacks when it feels threatened

A bike rider rides their bike

because it is summer

When you think of repetition

what comes to mind?

In most communities

if you look like me

innercity

in contrast

to a picket fence

the woman calls the police

She calls the police

She calls the police

if she survives

Perhaps half

of a whole couple

runs

out of time

Chaun Ballard: “No one was harmed during the writing of this poem. The woman on her bike lived, just barely missing the kick from the moose’s hind legs. As she passed us, she said, ‘Oh! I was wondering what was going on.’ I remember being stunned, wondering what she thought we were shouting about and gesturing for if not for her safety. Around this same time, in Anchorage, a Black man jogging was questioned about his presence in the neighborhood close to his home. The recording aired on our local news, and the community came together to host a jog in his support. This Anchorage incident came not too long after the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. In the context of our country’s movement against racism, the whole event felt surreal. I, of course, am grateful to be here to tell the tale.” (web)