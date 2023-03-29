Curation as a Term of Art

Endorsed by … (updated daily)
Timothy Green, Rattle
Katie Dozier (KHD), The NFT Poetry Gallery
RG Evans, Imagine Sisyphus Happy
Gordon Kippola
Joshua Eric Williams, The Strangest Conversation
Ana María Caballero
Michael T. Young, The Infinite Doctrine of Water
Abby Steiner, abbysteinerwrites.com
Jess Britton
Frank Beltrano
Kimberly Williams
Dick Westheimer
Christine Potter
Gwendolyn Soper
Alexandra Umlas, At the Table of the Unknown
David motame
Hannah Levy, The Rebis
J. O’Nym
Neall Calvert, editor of 72 books
Julian Matthews, Trinetizen
Mohammed Yusuf
Monica Flegg, Somewhere in the Cycle
Melissa Coffey, Scrittura
Jean Berry
Margaret Kiernan
Kari Gunter-Seymour, Women Speak Anthologies
Rachel Custer, Flatback Sally Country
Lisa Venes
Sophia Bischoff, | wordstobepoetry |
Jamison Dove
Debra Harmon
Sylvie Bax
Tom Barlow
Pamela Ross
Ankit Raj Ojha, The Hooghly Review; Pinpricks
CR Green
Cindy Patrick
Mark Danowsky, ONE ART: a journal of poetry
Wayne Benson, American Writers Review
Richard Gilbert, Heliosparrow Poetry Journal
Rumaisa Maryam Samir
Biswajit Mishra
Joe Barca
John Atkinson
Dotty LeMieux, Henceforth I Ask Not Good Fortune; Viruses, Guns and War
Karen Mooney, Missing Pieces & co-author of Penned In
Paul Corbeil
Susan DiPronio
Rowan Ferrie
Hongwei
Kagen Aurencz Zethmayr
Keith Gorman
Elizabeth Johnston Ambrose, Imago, Dei; Wild Things