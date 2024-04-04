“Summer Job” by Michael Chitwood

Michael Chitwood

SUMMER JOB

At the end of the work day

you could tell exactly how far you had gotten

and how much farther you had to go.

Of course, it was just a ditch for a pipeline

to carry the reeking slop

that a neighborhood of toilets

would put together to be drained away

but it was clean, the trench,

the slick walls the backhoe bucket cut

and the precise grade of the bottom.

My job was to sight the transit.

I gave a thumbs up or thumbs down

or the OK sign if the pitch was right

so that some future day shit would flow

just as it should, downhill,

but you knew where you stood,

what you had done in a day,

and what more there was to do

and every meaningful thing I had said

I had said without a word.

—from Rattle #39, Spring 2013

Tribute to Southern Poets

__________

Michael Chitwood (North Carolina & Virginia): “Several summers I worked for my uncle’s construction company and my job, because I was under-age, was to read the grade transit. It was solitary work, standing behind the tripod. It’s like writing poetry now, huge machines rear and grind all around you and you are quiet and alone.”

