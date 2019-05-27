May 27, 2019

Jennifer Reeser

STRONG FEATHER BURIES THE WHITE WOMAN

As I unload each shifting, fertile clod

upon her pale remains, their thudding sound

brings to mind the pounding of that sod

upon my mother’s final resting ground.

Mother Earth, obliging, falls apart

for me. I see, instead of her I bested,

that sweet, blonde thief who cut my mother’s heart,

the one whom—all my life—I have detested.

What were the odds, that I could shoot ahead

of her, this daughter of the Nordic gods?

This educated harlot once struck dread

within me—puzzlingly. What were the odds?

If I can leave the thrill of her foul mouth

filled with my Mother’s milk, I’ll migrate south …

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

Tribute to Persona Poems

__________

Jennifer Reeser: “I write a considerable amount of poetry in ‘assumed’ voices. Strong Feather is an American Indian character of my own creation, the center of a collection recently completed, by the same name. I have written these in order to create a new kind of poetry, which gives voice to a long-overlooked—and under-represented—point of view, in a style which has not heretofore existed in literature.” (web)