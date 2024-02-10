“Storytelling” by C. Wade Bentley

C. Wade Bentley

STORYTELLING

The morning they saw the body in the river

on the way to school was also the day Jessica

said how she’d known all along that Seth

was gay and she was perfectly fine with it

and Kaylie said well me too but if you knew

why didn’t you say something before we went out

for two months but just before Jessica could answer

was when Jared said what the hell? and pointed

down along the banks of the river where half hidden

in the grass was what they would soon know was the naked

body of a young woman maybe a few years older

than they were and where for a still and silent minute

they just looked at the way her hair had woven

itself into the weeds the way her head would nudge

gently against the shore and then retreat

how the little ripples in this quiet section of water

would splash onto her right hip all purple and grey

shiny and taut with a look on her face

and her wide eyes that said nothing at all

that said I have no opinion I will have nothing to say

on that matter and it’s no use waiting for it you will

tell the police your story now and play it up big

for your mates at school later but you won’t hear it

from me that story that love story that fantasy

I had hoped to tell had begun to tell has now moved

to mid-stream and will be out to sea sooner or later

where old couples who are even now walking

along the shore will pause from time to time

their faces into the wind, listening.

—from Rattle #40, Summer 2013

__________

C. Wade Bentley: “There are three things I can count on to make me happy: playing with my grandsons, hiking in the mountains, and writing poetry. Even when the end result of my poetic effort is crap—as it often is—I am never quite so happy as when lost and wallowing in the mud of a possible poem, trying to write my way out. And when the alchemy actually works, that’s a bonus. That’s magic.” (web)

