Keith Wilson

STONE SEAS

that hold your ship

to its course dead

into the gunfire

ahead, a course

charted long before

on stone paper, with

a stone channel

for the ship to go

into battle with its

own stone Operation

Order, there is no

changing the sea

and little chance

of changing the Order

and you, what are you

but stone too, your

binoculars clasped

in your tight hands

while the bright flowers

of war engrave

the skies above you.

—from Rattle #13, Summer 2000

Tribute to Soldier Poets

__________

Keith Wilson: “Naval Academy graduate, Korean War vet, former college professor, now retired in my native state of New Mexico, I collect old fountain pens and participate in an extremely active art community in the Las Cruces-El Paso area.”

