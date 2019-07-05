July 5, 2019

Al Maginnes

STERN

The first poem I heard him read—this was

on Bill Moyers’ TV show about poetry—was “The Dancing”

about a family’s unplanned twirl of ecstasy in the last year

of World War II, the three of them, young Stern

and his parents, not so young but younger, I’d bet, than I am

writing this, all dancing, the father using hand and armpit

to squeeze out farting sounds, the three of them

safe from and irreducibly caught in the wheel

of history. From here, the cities of the ’40s seem

like benevolent wildernesses that now exist only in myth

where men in loose clothes stroll the boulevards, wearing

hats and ties and women wear pencil skirts, everyone

smoking. Jazz rolled from some windows, symphonies

shrouded darker windows. Bars were filled with shadows,

free of TV screens. Doors stood open because no one had

air conditioning yet. I taught Stern’s poem for a few semesters

until two students, who enrolled thinking it would be

the easy A it was before I began teaching there, demonstrated

their arm fart technique for the class. This was at a school

for rich fuckups, many simply waiting for the trust fund

to begin paying off like a slot machine. But from them,

a few emerged to love poems for at least a year. Still,

“The Dancing” never made the pirouette back into the rotation.

If you teach, you know the drill—you learn which pieces

will teach something and lean on those until they have

no more to tell you, then find a few more. Or maybe

you choose a book or two each year and stumble through,

never sure if you’ve said anything worth saying.

Twenty five years of five classes a semester, and I’ve learned

which lessons I can trust. And my taste runs counter

to my students, who are raptured by waterfalls, fields

of green frosted by Wordsworth’s daffodils

while I try to explain the blossoming joys of decay,

of alleys through poor neighborhoods, the acne

of rust on a car left abandoned on the highway.

I never punched a clock in a coal or steel mill or I would sing

a spot for them in the pantheon as well. And the pantheon,

that endless, mythical anthology, is where

we all hoped to be going when we sat in workshops,

then later in bars, basking in some small triumph or nursing

wounds we would forget. It was the fall I got divorced

when a new professor handed back my poems and suggested

I read Gerald Stern, advice I put aside with a lot of other

good suggestions. It was a few years later, after school

was done, that I heard Bill Moyers talk to Stern

and went looking for his books. I was landscaping

in the day and teaching composition at night. Somewhere

I learned that he had spent years in community colleges,

a fact that fills me with joy when there are papers

to grade and poems that want to be written. The first time

I saw Stern was at a writers’ conference as he moved

slow as a planet amid a constellation of smaller poets.

Heavy with mirth and awe, his face might have belonged

to the deli owner who rings up your reuben. Or

the ring watcher telling you that the middleweight who keeps

dropping his left will never move up the card. Better dressed,

he might have been the lawyer drafting the Talmudic passages

making it possible to leave your estate to your fat dog

and not the grandkids who never visit or call. I’m old enough

to have outlasted some of the world’s fascination

with youth. I can tell the students in my class, the Botoxed

ladies where I buy groceries that little runs

as wild as an old man’s heart. Those fires are the ones

I need to keep this pen moving across the page.

Tonight, somewhere north of me, I hope Stern is writing

a poem. When I saw him read a few years ago,

we talked about community colleges, and he signed

his book “Your fellow slave,” though it’s been years

since he was slave to any job. I left the reading,

grateful for the angels of poetry who come on

half-sprained wings to bless all that rusts and ages,

who come to us when we are wild enough to dance.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Al Maginnes: “I have been writing poems with some degree of seriousness for 35 years or so. The longer I stay at this, the more I realize that I walk in the footsteps of those who come before me. This is what led me to write ‘Stern.’ I used to write poems because I believed I had something to say. Now I write them in order to discover what I have to say.”