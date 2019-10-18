October 18, 2019

Catherine Pond

STAR SIGNS

Luna sits on the bed, taller than last summer, tan legs

dangling over the edge. You’re a Scorpion, like me,

she says, when I tell her my birthday. That’s right,

I say. At school in Oaxaca, she has a nemesis

named Oasis, pronounced Oh-ah-sees. She tells me

about it, bouncing up and down on the worn mattress.

Before they were enemies, she says, they were

best friends. Maybe you’ll be friends again one day,

I suggest, but she shakes her head. I don’t think so.

She tells me about her other friends, Sofia, Lucia.

I’m popular, Luna explains, and with a flush I remember

what those first loves felt like: all the girls I knew

by heart and wanted so badly to impress.

The pair of black patent leather sneakers

my mother bought me, which squeaked when I walked

and which I was too shy to wear until one day

I got up the nerve, and Kelsey Tucker, the most popular

girl in fifth grade, said, Cool sneakers, and suddenly I was in.

By middle school it was all over. I was too nerdy,

too desperate for attention from my teachers.

My mother bought my clothes one size too big

so I would always be comfortable, and when

I ran into my old friends in the bathroom,

sucking in their stomachs to get their pants

zipped up all the way, I was embarrassed.

I still wore jeans from Limited Too that sagged

in the butt, and t-shirts that announced all the tourist

destinations my father had taken us the previous summer:

Niagara Falls! said one. Luray Caverns! said another.

The other girls didn’t wear t-shirts anymore.

They wore halters so you could see their bras.

They liked being looked at. Didn’t they know boys

would hurt them, I wondered. Didn’t they know

that boys thought awful thoughts. I knew it

without being told, and wore big sweaters

so they wouldn’t look at my chest. Luna kicks at the bed.

Are you listening? she says, and I tune back in

to a story about a beach trip with her friends,

and the boys she hates. When I mention

my own boyfriend her face twists and her blue eyes

go steely. Who is he? she asks, barely veiling

her jealousy. You’d like him, I say, but it’s clear

she’s already made up her mind. I’ll be thirteen

in November, she says, eager to change the subject.

Maybe you can come for my birthday party.

I imagine boarding a plane, cruising south over

sun-drenched hills, red flowers dotting the valley.

Luna in a blue dress. That would be nice, I say.

Through the window behind her, the lake glimmers.

Rows of apple trees on the opposite shore

glow in the light. I don’t ask her

if she remembers the move to Mexico,

the day her mother boarded the plane and flew her

away from her father. In the few months each summer

he has custody, I don’t blame him for trying to win her

over, giving her the biggest bedroom

in the house, building her a pool in the middle

of the orchard, buying her whatever she wants.

Though her eyes are set wide in her face,

and mine are close together, though she is small

for twelve, and I was tall, we look alike.

We have the same broad nose and blue eyes,

as if we were burned by the same star

when we were born. I take a photo of her

standing in the bedroom with the pink wallpaper.

The lake ripples like a silver backdrop,

the kind they drape behind you for a school photo.

Later, we play Scrabble against “the adults.”

She and I are a team, and when we lose

she flips the board and storms out of the room.

Who does that remind you of, my father says,

and laughs. I find her by the water, sulking,

and in an attempt to cheer her up, find myself

making promises I know I can’t keep.

I’ll come visit for your birthday, I say.

I’ll write you every month. But when I fly back

to Los Angeles, I forget to write. Life tumbles in.

It’s September when the earthquake hits Oaxaca.

My phone buzzes in the silent room, my heart jolts

when I see the headline. Biggest earthquake

in a century, it says. I text everyone I can think of,

then move through my apartment as if I’m the one

darkness has settled down on, waiting to hear

that Luna is safe. An hour passes. Then another.

What is it like, I wonder, when that first bolt

breaks loose off the coast? What does she think

when the Earth doesn’t stop, but keeps buckling

beneath her, and she wakes inside the full force

of that rift, so sudden, so deep, and does she know,

though she is only a day older, how from then on

everything will be different.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

Catherine Pond: “Scorpio is a water sign, and I wrote this poem for my cousin Jurni so she will remember that being ruled by water is ultimately a gift, though the depth of it can sometimes overwhelm you.” (web)