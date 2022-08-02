“Spring Break” by James Longenbach

James Longenbach

SPRING BREAK

For three days, Friday

Plus the weekend,

I pulled up roots.

I wandered

Freely among women in velvet dresses,

Men in cutaways.

When I signed the guest book

One bowed, one lifted

Fingers to my lips—I was

A field of poppies

Blossoming, then blown.

A blind man gabbling on the bus.

A bicycle colliding with a taxi—lost,

I could be rescued,

Therefore seen.

Vainly I disguised the letters

In my name.

Streets, people’s

Faces, the movement

Of their bodies suddenly

Vivid: spindly

Thighs, the cut

Of muscles

In their arms, fingers

Clutching the key.

One licked her teeth.

A crust of bread was dipped in oil.

For whom I had returned to the streets of Maiano

They knew, but they remembered

Ascalaphus.

When I had enough secrets

I also had pity.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

__________

James Longenbach: “I wrote ‘Spring Break’ while living in Florence, near the village of Maiano.” (web)

106 SHARES Facebook Twitter