March 24, 2021

Skye Jackson

SPOON-REST MAMMIES

i.

on tuesday at work

my manager, a brown latina

married to a black man

approaches me

with a smile she sets

something down

in front of me

and asks

what do you think

about these?

i look down

at a porcelain spoon-rest

shaped into the swollen

figure of a mammy:

her lips exaggerated

& face dark

like the bark of a dead tree

the dress painted jemima red

with a white apron

tied chain-taut

around her waist

my heart races in its cage

after a second i say

we shouldn’t sell these

they are offensive

my manager purses her lips

sighs and says

but they sell, my dear skye

people buy them

ii.

at the end of my shift

a latina woman

with frizzy bleached blonde

hair stands in front of me

she says

i’m from california

just buying these for my kids

as a joke

they’re gonna be so mad

she says

they’re gonna be so mad

i bought these

she hands me

two of the mammy spoon-rests

says

make sure you wrap them up good

i’d hate

for them to break

on the flight back home

so i protect them

in paper and bubble-wrap

carefully place each one

in a plastic bag

you know , the lady says

your store shouldn’t carry these

i hand her the bag

smile and say

but they sell

iii.

three weeks later

my manager

hands me a cardboard box

i open it

to all the spoon-rest mammies

gathered together

they all smile up at me

from the guts of the box

my manager says

i tried to donate them to goodwill

but the guy accepting donations said:

i won’t sell these





but if you want

i can throw them

in the dumpster out back





i’d be happy

to do that

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

Readers’ Choice Award Winner

__________

Skye Jackson: “One spring afternoon, not too long ago, I was in the business of selling Black bodies. These bodies, porcelain spoon-rest mammies, are ugly remnants of our nation’s antebellum past. As a Black woman working in a tourist gift shop in the French Quarter of New Orleans, I often thought long and hard about the things we must sometimes do in order to survive in a racist and capitalistic society. This poem depicts my revulsion at my own participation in this twisted system—so insidious that it often demands we sell our very selves in order to survive it.” (web)



