“Spin” by Alison Townsend

Alison Townsend

SPIN

I don’t remember if the bottle was a Coke or a Fresca,

just that the glass was cool against our hands

in the warm, empty tool shed. Where we’d gathered

after swimming all afternoon at Debbie Worthman’s

eighth grade pool party, everyone’s skin damp

and blue in the shadows, the boys’ chests bare,

the other girls wearing cute, peek-a-boo cover-ups

that matched their demure suits. And me with a frayed

blue shirt of my father’s, its tails tied fetchingly

around my first bikini, a homemade job I’d stitched

up in pink and red paisley from a Simplicity pattern,

the bottom half barely on because I’d run out of elastic.

I don’t know what Debbie’s parents thought when we slipped

away, leaving the pool. Or whose idea it was as we trudged

up the hill between her father’s prize-winning roses,

their scent filling the air like primitive attar,

their metal name tags chinking in the breeze. That seemed

to have come up from nowhere, pushing at us with invisible

hands as we locked ourselves inside the half dark

that smelled of wood chips and compost, our eyes dilating

like cats’, faces suddenly pale beneath Coppertone tans.

I wasn’t sure why I’d been invited to this party

or why I’d come, except that he was here, the boy

who’d pushed me into the pool more times than any other girl,

and who, when the guys “rated” the girls during a lull

in Mr. Tallerico’s “Classical Music Experience,”

had given me a “9,” Beethoven’s booming, making me feel

almost good enough, almost deserving of his attention.

Which, when it fell on me, when our eyes caught

and locked, threw out a tensile, silk line that hooked

my breath and heart as easily as he made jump-shots at games,

the ball teetering on the orange rim—then bingo, in.

While the sweaty mascot pranced in the moth-eaten tiger

suit, and cheerleaders scissored their perfect legs,

and I’d held my breath, hoping he’d look my way, his hand

dribbling the ball as if he was touching my body.

All that, pressurized and pushed down inside as someone

twirled the bottle and it spun, blurring as we held

our breath like fourteen-year-old yogis and (thank God)

it pointed at someone else. From whom I had to look away

as their lips met, my stepmother’s injunctions—Don’t

stare; cross your legs at the ankles—loud in my head.

Though I would have liked pointers, one dry, chaste peck

the year before from Bruce Colley all I had to go on.

But I gazed down until the bottle whirled toward me,

its opening like the little “oh” of surprise that undid

a slipknot inside my body, something not quite desire,

but what I’d soon call anticipation, singing along

with Carley Simon’s song, a fist in my solar plexus

opening and closing like a Luna moth’s wings.

As he moved across the circle and tilted my face up,

his palm cupped beneath the curve of my cheek,

then fastened his silky, Doublemint-scented mouth

over mine, everything in the room disappearing

in the plush wriggle of his tongue, the slight

thrust of his cock stirring beneath cut-off jeans.

And my tongue moving back. As if I had been born

knowing this, as if we were back in the pool,

his hand water on my skin, the rest of the kids gone,

the inside of my eyelids spangled with paisley swirls.

As I leaned further and further into this kiss that would

sustain me all summer, practicing for the next one

with my pillow or the fleshy part of my palm, enlisting

for life to the lure of the male’s hard, angular body,

the taste of mint everywhere like clean, green rain.

–from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Alison Townsend: “I write poetry to make discoveries, to articulate what feels (at least initially) beyond words, to find out what I don’t know I know.”

