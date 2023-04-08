“Speculative” by Willie James King

Willie James King

SPECULATIVE

So, this is the New South

where whites attend Parks’

funeral in multitudes, yet

send their own children to

separate schools. She died

in poverty, which means,

she was poor in cents

but rich in spirit. So don’t

tell me about change, or

how hard they are trying

while racism wreaks havoc

still, like AIDS, diabetes

that kill; there’s no cure.

Alabama ought to be our

nation’s Athens now. Yet,

most will want to avoid this.

I’ll tell you, I am infused by

so many different races I

almost had all that’s African

erased from me. Yes I want

philosophy, and papillons

in my poems, to focus on

what’s wrong with our being

in Iraq, without wondering

as to who’s got my back.

I would love to be far more

speculative with syllogisms

and not here writing about lies

bigotry, or about what hate is.

—from Rattle #31, Summer 2009

Tribute to African American Poets

Willie James King: “I write only compelled to do so. Writing is hard, that is why I love it. Language is as difficult to control as any animal found in the deep, wild woods. They don’t conform. They hold to what they do best, no matter how we holler: Humanity! Humanity! And that is why I write; I might be able to speak not only for myself, but for those without a voice; or, who they think they are, etc.”

