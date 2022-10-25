“Sparrow” by Richelle Buccilli

Richelle Buccilli

SPARROW

I was nine, maybe ten, when I fired my first rifle.

My father took my sister and me to the shooting

ranges, long buildings containing echoes,

practice outlined in pierced sound like coins

clapping inside a tin can—only the silver

is the grass here, ashy tips from dry hands

and fresh smoke, wood pillars pressed in the dirt. Here,

where every sense was multiplied: sight, sound,

smell, touch—even the taste of our empty mouths.

The only thing missing from this was my father’s

good dog, his German shepherd named Bullet.

Despite never knowing his childhood companion—

simply a memory I lived through—I loved

and thought I knew this dog, thought that I missed

his protection, his loyal teeth. Weekends spent

at my father’s apartment were like this, sepia

photographs spread on the glossy table once

belonging to my great-grandmother—all of his

furniture used, antique, whatever he could salvage

after the divorce—but I held mountain images

in my small girl-hand, my father’s younger arms

draped around Bullet, and here I was clutching

something that could kill me, too: its hollow

body underneath my curled fingers, parallel

to my feet planted in stone, and I aimed

toward the target that’s never been alive,

an imagined desire behind my doe eyes, what

could I have pretended it to be? I was nine,

maybe ten, what man could have hurt me already?

But I learned to pull the trigger, shake sparrows

from their trees. My father making a woman out of me,

or the son he didn’t have, I learned to be the daughter

with a weapon meant to make me feel strong.

Call it instinct, protection, his own needs—

but there’s something about a father teaching

his daughters to use a gun. I don’t remember how,

or when we walked out, what was said. I suppose

I left with some new knowledge, or no idea of

what I just did. Mostly I think I remember the grey sky,

the broken fence. Each shivering leaf. I remember

the groundhog eating clover again, not afraid of the cars.

Memory wants to keep me like this. On the verge

of understanding things. When I was ember.

The daughter just small enough to be saved.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Richelle Buccilli: “I was inspired to write ‘Sparrow’ as a way to help myself heal after a hurtful, I’ll say even cruel, experience. As with many of my poems, I’m not always sure where they are going when I begin, and with this one, I ended up digging deep into an early childhood memory. I think that’s part of the power of poetry: finding connections that are both startling and beautiful.” (web)

