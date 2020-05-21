May 21, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2020: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Mund” by Laura R. McCullough. “Sonnet on the Coming of Age” was written by Kevin Kong for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2020, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Kevin Kong

SONNET ON THE COMING OF AGE

after Yang’s American Born Chinese

West. The white peach set out for the monkey.

The stone hurt on waterfall & morning gold

that they’ve bound to divinity. The captain says

the boat is lemon yellow today. The boat

& accent & chink of glasses I’ve lost

playing a white boy. At least this side of the world

will still accept me. I can dunk. I can date

a girl now. The monkey drops its mouth

into milk tea. The boat runs aground

with mannerisms on deck. Five hundred years

& the captain warns of peril. I am terrible

at playing banana. I’ve done the best I can:

washed the filth, defaced the horde. Opened

the crescent, eyes wider than a gibbous.

Comment from the artist, Laura R. McCullough: “When I took this photo, I was struck by the simple absurdity of it. As an artist and writer, I’m always looking for things that inspire me, or that somehow ‘stand out’ from the world going on as normal. All of my initial thoughts on the photo were fairly literal and one-dimensional, so I was excited to see how different writers brought such unique ideas and perspectives to their interpretations. In ‘Sonnet on the Coming of Age,’ the poet has crafted a timely take on American Born Chinese. Those who have never read the novel can still feel the weight of the poem’s imagery in the present heightened cultural prejudice against Asian Americans. Under the lighthearted and absurd, both the novel and the poem examine the deeper absurdities still hanging on their hooks in the Modus Americana.”