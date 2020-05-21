May 21, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2020: Artist’s Choice
Image: “Mund” by Laura R. McCullough. “Sonnet on the Coming of Age” was written by Kevin Kong for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2020, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.
__________
SONNET ON THE COMING OF AGE
after Yang’s American Born Chinese
—from Ekphrastic Challenge
April 2020, Artist’s Choice
__________
Comment from the artist, Laura R. McCullough: “When I took this photo, I was struck by the simple absurdity of it. As an artist and writer, I’m always looking for things that inspire me, or that somehow ‘stand out’ from the world going on as normal. All of my initial thoughts on the photo were fairly literal and one-dimensional, so I was excited to see how different writers brought such unique ideas and perspectives to their interpretations. In ‘Sonnet on the Coming of Age,’ the poet has crafted a timely take on American Born Chinese. Those who have never read the novel can still feel the weight of the poem’s imagery in the present heightened cultural prejudice against Asian Americans. Under the lighthearted and absurd, both the novel and the poem examine the deeper absurdities still hanging on their hooks in the Modus Americana.”