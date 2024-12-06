“Song of the Black Hole” by William Trowbridge

William Trowbridge

SONG OF THE BLACK HOLE

radially extracted by NASA

You can almost see Vincent Price, black-robed,

hunched above the console of a jumbo organ

in the bowels of his creaky haunted manse; or

maybe a stadium of damned souls, strobed

in lurid red and howling nettle-robed

as they plummet into Pandemonium, pore

and pith aflame. It’s no troubadour,

undoubtedly, this vast atonal gob.

As with the Roach Motel, we’d check in,

but never out—us or anything, since

it can swallow errant planets whole, and still,

however much the mass, can’t eat its fill.

Though it’s larger far than Jupiter or Mars,

we can barely see it, thank our lucky stars.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

__________

William Trowbridge: “I’ve spent most of my years as a poet writing free verse, though lately I find myself turning toward form. Unlike those who see formalist verse as dry and effete, I find it can generate power by means of barriers to play against—‘the net’ as Frost put it, by which he also meant boundary lines. If you pour gunpowder in a pile and light it, a mere flash occurs. But pack it tightly into a container, and you can get something more powerful. And, as opposed to the notion that form is restrictive, I agree with Richard Wilbur that it often liberates one from choosing the easy word in order to discover the better, surprising one. I haven’t moved into this part of town yet, but I stop there more and more.” (web)

