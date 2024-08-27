“Song of a Masjid’s Floor” by Ammara Younas

Image: “Lahore #44” by Faizan Adil. “Song of a Masjid’s Floor” was written by Ammara Younas for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2024, and selected as the Series Editor’s Choice.

__________

Ammara Younas

SONG OF A MASJID’S FLOOR

I sang

to atoms emptied in a mother’s feet

replicating the prosody of Adhān itself

the dust trembling like a lost child

burgeoning parable-like when her feet

shot up vertically & as her face

descended to meet my face my eyes

did not have the heart to meet hers

mine torrid & hers torrential

I sang

to vowels lost into a father’s lips

thinking themselves muhajir

who don’t belong in tongues harvesting

love off-season but in the tenement

of Mihrab they found a home &

journeyed back & sugared his mouth

a spoonful of sweet persimmon & he

prayed take me before you take anyone

I sang

to a daughter adrift in the persistence

of memory as she hid desire in

the crevice of the ceramic floor

when amidst Sajdah she kissed me

homelike I cradled her like my own

her face dribbled down my arms

feathering gathering to become whole

until she abandoned it & went home

faceless she told me she’d finally

escape the guilt of being woman

the lone daughter of Hawwa

I sang

to a son whose feet gripped me

like hands holding up soapy

firmament of gods & though his touch

was hot mess he stayed mere inches

from visions of eden & though his

touch was slippery he distilled love

from abstract plucked flowers

from wastelands perfumed them

himself & left me with those flowers

& a smile that could sun

even elegies

I sang

to a child with no mother no father

his weight the heaviest to carry

here my tongue turned flamingo

too long for meaning to traverse

through as he asked me to return

the love he could’ve had I dreamed

of him turning into wild

cherry blossom

& if he sang back to me I’d float

outside my body and see seas

of psalms sewn into people & ceded to

me as they turned homeward

but he’d come vacant & never

leave

I sang

& sang & sang

swallowing sandals borrowing

bottle caps I birthed footprints lent

water & sang & sang to

no god but

human

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2024, Series Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the series editor, Megan O’Reilly: “Two things immediately struck me about Faizan Adil’s artwork: First, the cultural and religious significance, and second, the sense that the figures in the foreground seem to be lost in their own worlds, as though each is a universe unto themselves. Ammara Younas’s poem prioritizes both of these elements. The poet paints a vivid tapestry of the life of a Muslim family, and though the poem is superbly cohesive, each stanza dedicated to a family member could easily stand alone as its own poem. The distinctive language, both earthy and elegant—‘tongues harvesting/love off-season’; ‘dust trembling like a lost child’—mirrors the image’s contrast between ornate reverence and human humility, a dichotomy that is also encapsulated in the poem’s last stanza.”

