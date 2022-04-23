“Somewhere in My Body Are Two Flowers for the Same Person” by Anis Mojgani

SOMEWHERE IN MY BODY ARE TWO FLOWERS FOR THE SAME PERSON
I do not always have the right thing to say
my foot sometimes moves without me
a wing of my library is filled
with only the knocking of one cuckoo clock
and the voices of yellow flowers
a path of empty vases follows us
somewhere in my body
small memories
fold newspapers by the thousands
turning them into small squares
—from Rattle #39, Spring 2013
Tribute to Southern Poets
__________
Anis Mojgani (Louisiana & Texas): “I took a poetry class at the end of high school with Ms. Jean Gill, which first opened my eyes to the possibility of writing poems. The first poem I wrote for her was about summer in New Orleans. The second was about my grandfather’s aftershave. After seeing the poet Jeffrey McDaniel perform in my freshman year of college and buying Jeff ’s book Alibi School, my brain and heart opened further to what poetry could do both on the page and when being spoken.” (web)