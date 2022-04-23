“Somewhere in My Body Are Two Flowers for the Same Person” by Anis Mojgani

Anis Mojgani

SOMEWHERE IN MY BODY ARE TWO FLOWERS FOR THE SAME PERSON

I do not always have the right thing to say

my foot sometimes moves without me

a wing of my library is filled

with only the knocking of one cuckoo clock

and the voices of yellow flowers

a path of empty vases follows us

somewhere in my body

small memories

fold newspapers by the thousands

turning them into small squares

—from Rattle #39, Spring 2013

Tribute to Southern Poets

__________

Anis Mojgani (Louisiana & Texas): “I took a poetry class at the end of high school with Ms. Jean Gill, which first opened my eyes to the possibility of writing poems. The first poem I wrote for her was about summer in New Orleans. The second was about my grandfather’s aftershave. After seeing the poet Jeffrey McDaniel perform in my freshman year of college and buying Jeff ’s book Alibi School, my brain and heart opened further to what poetry could do both on the page and when being spoken.” (web)

