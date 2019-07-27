July 27, 2019

Ethan Paulk (age 15)

SOMETIMES I SING

Sometimes I sing a song for you in my head

But I can never remember the words

You make them up as I go along

Tracing a hand down your hair

Always looking away in photographs

At something you can’t see yet

Humming the slight, hopeful refrain

Which I will turn into a symphony

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Ethan Paulk: “To me, poetry is the space where I can experiment with cadence and word placement without the need to conform to a plot or theme. As a result, my poetry is the most visceral expression of what I believe.”