July 27, 2019

SOMETIMES I SING
Sometimes I sing a song for you in my head
But I can never remember the words
You make them up as I go along
Tracing a hand down your hair
Always looking away in photographs
At something you can’t see yet
Humming the slight, hopeful refrain
Which I will turn into a symphony
—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Ethan Paulk: “To me, poetry is the space where I can experiment with cadence and word placement without the need to conform to a plot or theme. As a result, my poetry is the most visceral expression of what I believe.”