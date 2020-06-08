June 8, 2020

William Evans

SOCIAL EXPERIMENT IN WHICH I AM THE [BEAR]

At the dinner party

I didn’t want to attend

because these people

are from work, meaning

[overtime] without pay,

and one woman, newish

person in old money, ring

on her hand that could

lift a family out of the mud, says [boy]

I didn’t know you were

this funny, I didn’t know

you were a troubadour, a silk rousting

my ears and of course I am

paraphrasing because she can’t

really talk like me, a [writer] and all

except when she flexes and says

and I heard you write

poetry too, my [worship] you aren’t

intimidating

at all are you,

you’re as ursine as they come

and if you think

she didn’t really say ursine,

then you’ve never

seen a hunter try to aim

straight with one hand

while they offered

the forest’s gifts with the other,

and if you think I didn’t know

she thought I was once

a great beast neutered down

to [civility] then

you haven’t attended enough

dinner parties, and I wish

I had relevant facts about [bears],

how we are of the

few mammals that can see

in color, how we can be

vegetarians or carnivorous,

how even a shaved polar

bear is still black, but this time

I just laugh low

and hollow like a stolen growl,

I am already

on my hind legs after all, already

talking with my paws wide

as a preservation, my voice

shakes the leaves even

when I don’t plan on it, our lineage

traces back generations, but once

you’ve assimilated, who’s to tell

when you were [captured]?

Who’s to argue where the bear ends

and the circus begins?

There’s a world between

learning the song of one’s claws

against a new throat

and performing tricks

for anyone who bought

a ticket, but I did wash the mud

from my fingernails before

I arrived—I’m still

laughing, by the way, still

hoarding my teeth deeper

within me, I am a [library]

full of the times I yanked

something apart and the times

I went hungry

and the times I let my hair grow

and grow and grow

until I was a snarl of a thing

and I ate everything

the party could offer me,

like I could never

become full.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

__________

William Evans: “Much of my writing of late has been addressed as the other. I spent a lot of time working in corporate environments and managing the ignorant and incendiary things that people would say to me. The job was ‘eventful’ enough in that aspect, but the mask would completely drop in social gatherings where I was almost othered out of existence. This poem is specific to that, but generally to the sentiment of what it is like being expected to perform, constantly and often on demand. In that way, it seems that I was always auditioning for a thing I didn’t necessarily want to be.” (web)