January 28, 2019

Robert Wrigley

SO WE MEET AGAIN

What are you doing here, snake?

Coiled atop a cold cistern

chilled by what fills it, your eyes,

which never close, covered by

a scale called a spectacle,

appear to be looking out

over the gully that drains

the spring, though your retinas,

which do close, may be shut tight.

It’s a brisk April morning.

I’m carrying a gallon

of bleach to “treat” the system.

You lie there among the stones

that hold the cistern lid down.

so you will have to move now.

Or be moved. My first few prods

with a stick do not rouse you,

but the fifth or sixth one does,

and your tail full of rattles

springs up in its warning whir,

just beside your wedge of head.

And when I poke you again,

all your winded coils respond

at once in every direction

and simultaneously

in order to propel you

southward, over cistern lip

and into the five-foot drop

to the muddy ground below,

where you stay a little while,

stunned and probably still cold.

Splash from the overflow pipe

cannot help in this regard,

but I’ve brought a bucket too,

to dip out ten or fifteen

gallons and let the chlorine

do its poisonous business

without excess dilution.

I confess I am tempted

to toss the first bucketful

on you, to drive you away,

but I’ve already disturbed

your sleep, if that’s what it was,

and you are beautiful there,

shimmering in the spring mud.

And by the time I replace

the cistern lid and the stones,

the slenderest shaft of sun

has breached the dense canopy

above us and shines on you

and warms you enough you move

in slow elegant esses

down into the narrowing

gully, where you’ll spend your day

waiting, among blackberries,

ferns, and blossoming sumac,

for a mouse, much less watchful

than I am, to blunder by.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________