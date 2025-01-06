“So Much Space for Song” by James Crews

James Crews

SO MUCH SPACE FOR SONG

What made the winter wren say,

this is my home now, as it carried

stick after stick and tufts of grass

to the tractor, shaping a soft place

inside the arm that lifts the bucket?

What gave such a small body

so much space for song, belting out

notes from its perch on top of the seat,

chirping if we get too close to that

hollow where her young are now

hatching, calling out in hunger?

What fills any of us with care enough

to say yes to this difficult world,

taking our places in it, despite

the risks, knowing the dangers?

Watch how the wren shrinks itself

to fit inside the tractor we haven’t

driven in weeks, where tiny beings

have just emerged from eggs the size

of marbles, each one filled with

the songs of their mother and father,

a music that’s larger than this

one life we are given.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

James Crews: “I write poems because I am trying to hold onto my moments. Having lost a lot of close family members and friends lately, I see how easily our world can change in an instant, and I think I write as a way to pull the moments I love back into myself and hold onto them just a little longer.” (web)

109 SHARES Facebook Twitter