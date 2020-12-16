December 16, 2020

Chad Frame

SMOKING SHELTER

Outside the hospice ward of the VA Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

Easter, and the glass enclosure’s clouded

like a rheumy eye. Old men are smoking,

wheezing in their service hats and wheelchairs.

We’ve brought my father’s dog. I know it’s not

a man’s dog , he announces, chihuahua

resting on the blue quilt draped on his lap.

That’s a great dog anyway , says Cecil,

his rumbling basso hoarse with settled phlegm.

Looks about the right size for a football.

We lost our last one. What starts as laughter

in both throats turns to rasping, then wet coughs,

echoes from a deep well. My father says,

I hear come October we’re not allowed

to smoke here anymore . He looks at me.

You’ll get me out of here before then, right?

But before I can answer, another

chair-bound man slowly scoots over to us,

tells my father, You look just like Jesus.

I guess I can see it. The hair, the beard,

the starvation, sallow skin, scroll parchment

stretched thinly over wooden finials.

You suffer like he did , he continues.

But I can’t heal you guys , my father says.

I wish I could. Another coughing fit.

You need something? my mother asks, reaching

in her purse. Yeah, he says, wiping his mouth

with a trembling hand. An Enditol pill.

I wonder, What will be your last pleasure?

A parking lot view, a few puffs, warm breeze,

smelling secondhand gas station chicken?

He is risen, and I realize each thing

opens at its own pace—our hearts, the first

spring blooms, church-bound women in yellow hats.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Chad Frame: “I wanted to chronicle different aspects of the process of my father dying, from terminal diagnosis to paperwork to day-to-day feeding him in hospice. Writing about what was happening was honestly the only thing that got me through it, and I hope it can be helpful in some way to anyone going through something similar. It was an awkward time, yet beautiful in the way a relationship between an only child, introverted, gay poet son and a divorced, alcoholic, disabled Vietnam veteran father can be. When it was over, I was left with a pickup truck, two Purple Hearts, a box of ashes, a triangularly folded flag, and a stack of poems. I’m not sure which I treasure most.”