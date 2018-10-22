October 22, 2018

SLOW WORSHIP
True love is an agreement
to turn out the lights,
stoke the fire,
sink down in the couch—
arms and legs entwined
like kudzu and chicken wire—
and enjoy watching your youth fall apart
like the red brick retaining wall
of an abandoned church.
—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018
Tribute to First Publication
__________
Justin Briley: “I write poetry because it allows me to do what prose doesn’t. Namely, to speak more closely to pure images. I got into it because the director of my creative writing program, Nick Norwood, is himself a poet, and he pushed me to try.” (web)