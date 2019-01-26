January 26, 2019

Lynn Mayson Shapiro

SLOAN-KETTERING

One thing they don’t tell you about Sloan-Kettering

is how beautiful the workers are, shepherdesses, sirens,

brawny football players, ready to lift the heaviest bodies. One,

rosy as a mountain child moves like the most even glare of light,

never turns away till you have risen to follow her.

She holds your paper file near her breasts, but not too tight.

Walls are paved with photographs, scenes of mountains, forests

carved by light. The chemotherapy suite is a skylight, a bubble.

You pass posters for support groups presented on easels like paintings

in progress. There are private rooms for each patient with chairs

and blankets and a straight-backed chair for a companion if you have one,

and a little television with its snake arm, riveted into the wall.

In the center of all these private rooms are gatherings of high stalked flowers,

magenta, purple, amber, bursting higher than churches, in golden vases

everywhere, and the carpet is gold, too, so padded you can hear

no sound of walking. There are so many workers here,

and your surgeon, Alexandra, is the most beautiful worker of all.

Her office where you wait is the color of cool green and mountain cream.

A computer pulses out deep blue insignias, next to it

is a magazine, half the cover missing, torn, or half-eaten,

waiting for you to touch it in the same place as the person before you.

You don’t and this decision, its stillness, its inability to reverse is profound

and stagnant. Outside, in the hallway other doctors stand leaning, writing

with the concentration of animals eating food, whose only purpose

is to become blind to everything but their own sustenance.

And she is the Sun. She is beautiful when she enters, says How

are you? You lean on her are. She opens your robe like the earth,

and you say, I used to have beautiful breasts, and she says, You still

do, and she cups your breasts. This is her special way. She cups

each one, then combs down, down with her fingers as if down

the side of a mountain she is scaling tenderly so as not to fall

once. She half-closes your garment and you close the rest.

You watch her fingers leave your robe how they arc in the air

to papers on her desk, and you realize that at various times

in the past five years you have thought of her fingers, their short

nails, and how she called you and said into the mouth of her phone,

really as an afterthought, that in the site of the malignancy we found

a little milk. A little she said, like the purr of a cat, and you could see

her fingers, her surgeons fingers holding her own children’s milk bottles,

and then as you will always, you will want to be like her, to save lives

during the day, then go home, feed your children at night.

You remember the way out on the soundless carpet.

Your husband is with you, murmurs, your husband,

the lobby, just as you remember, in subtle shades, tones of green and gold.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

Pushcart Prize Winner

__________

Lynn Mayson Shapiro: “I live in downtown New York City with my husband, Erik, who is a cellist, and my daughter, Ava, who is seven. Until 2000, I was a dancer and choreographer. I wrote my first poem February, 2001, on a train ride to Norwich, Connecticut.” (web)