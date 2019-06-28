June 28, 2019

SKIN
Doing dishes,
probing with my tongue
the errant hair
above my lip,
toothpickish
in consistency,
I remember my student,
a ninth grader,
whose botched attempt
to remove her mustache
left her with burn marks.
She must have used a kit.
Her mother made her
come to school.
Her father, the famous
violin maker, whom I
read about in the Times,
made her come to school.
Boyish and sneaker-clad,
my student is beautiful
in a hidden way. Likable,
self-contained, a loner.
I, too, tried to wax
the hair from my upper lip
when the word salon
was not so ubiquitous.
Teenage angst was—
so I opened a cupboard
while my mother attended church,
then melted the wax
in a stainless steel pot
where it stuck,
and then I panicked
when my mother came home
and lost her religion,
not realizing
that I’d snuck around
because I didn’t know how
to say I needed help.
—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019
__________
Laura Judge: “When I was an MFA student in fiction writing, one of my lit professors brought in Emily Dickinson’s ‘I Dwell in Possibility.’ I wasn’t a poet then, but I think it’s the moment the seed planted itself because her poem about poetry moved me so deeply, so unexpectedly. My poem also surprised me, showing up on a Friday night like a knock at the door from a stranger. But, when I answered, I saw my much younger self, terribly vulnerable. Hovering behind was my student who had reminded me that few girls survive adolescence without some wounding.”