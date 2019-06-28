June 28, 2019

Laura Judge

SKIN

Doing dishes,

probing with my tongue

the errant hair

above my lip,

toothpickish

in consistency,

I remember my student,

a ninth grader,

whose botched attempt

to remove her mustache

left her with burn marks.

She must have used a kit.

Her mother made her

come to school.

Her father, the famous

violin maker, whom I

read about in the Times,

made her come to school.

Boyish and sneaker-clad,

my student is beautiful

in a hidden way. Likable,

self-contained, a loner.

I, too, tried to wax

the hair from my upper lip

when the word salon

was not so ubiquitous.

Teenage angst was—

so I opened a cupboard

while my mother attended church,

then melted the wax

in a stainless steel pot

where it stuck,

and then I panicked

when my mother came home

and lost her religion,

not realizing

that I’d snuck around

because I didn’t know how

to say I needed help.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Laura Judge: “When I was an MFA student in fiction writing, one of my lit professors brought in Emily Dickinson’s ‘I Dwell in Possibility.’ I wasn’t a poet then, but I think it’s the moment the seed planted itself because her poem about poetry moved me so deeply, so unexpectedly. My poem also surprised me, showing up on a Friday night like a knock at the door from a stranger. But, when I answered, I saw my much younger self, terribly vulnerable. Hovering behind was my student who had reminded me that few girls survive adolescence without some wounding.”