“Six Steps to Becoming a Fossil” by Maddie Malone

Maddie Malone (age 14)

SIX STEPS TO BECOMING A FOSSIL

1.

Hidden under pink sheets, a silver blade

pools into my hand, and I watch you

pour grain into a sieve slowly, your braid

falls, and I have never thought something so true

as to what rice in cold water means. Glowing

white pumpkin seeds swallow nighttime, eating light

they swarm to your head, growing in your hair, singing

as the moths lovingly chew. You lovingly knight

me a crown, the ambient light shines warm

in my ears, and I begin to feel them holding

my face, they surgically sliver tendons to deform

my head from its body. It is saintly, lifting

through steam rising in the kitchen. Thank you

I mutter, swimming into a cloud of dew.

2.

I mutter. Swimming into a cloud of dew

left by the night before, pans sit unwashed

in the silver sink, buttercream is slew

across my mother’s KitchenAid, shit—

I am waiting for the hurried pounding

through oak doors, I have slept for far too long

in my own skin, I am layered. You are lusting

for something cleaner. Wash me on HOT, STRONG,

and I will spin, detox, bleach me in two

and I will be ivory threadbare, eat

Tide Pods to clean your liver, orange and blue

in your pink smooth intestine. I breathe sleet

mixed with nicotine and think of you,

I am kitchen steam tunneling through.

3.

I’m a kitchen. Steam tunneling through

my iron vents, exhaust pumps between

the folds of my skin, grease puddles, view

me under a code law. Sink your teeth into protein

by all means, eat my walk-in freezer, find

my rats and roaches, make them scuttle

in deep drywall, die in the walls, drive them lined

with new, pure, insulation. Leave, be subtle,

but not too much to where no one

notices. Clock out and go home with dirt

under your fingernails, like silt, stay done,

stay with the grease in your palms. Inert

filth, pig blood never leaves a stain, at least

they told me that, and I’ve never felt so leased.

4.

They told me that. And I’ve never felt as leased

before. Your rental had oak cabinets,

beige Michigan carpet, white trim, gone yellow, pieced

together boards warp from waterbeds. Laminate

smell lingers, glued adhesive corrodes your nose—

bleeds onto Kleenex—and I think it’s chronic

how my body can’t leave, I need to dispose

of this magnet in my stomach, it’s embryonic

and it will calcify in my body

I will be a mother of hope, one whose

own body is a coward. I’m perpetually

your image, I will not fade yellow, or lose

my color, I am yours until a new

Polaroid is taken, until, I renew.

5.

A Polaroid is taken. Until, I renew

my license, flash photography blinks

and I am blind at the DMV. It is true

what they say about having too many drinks,

my cheeks are flush, blood vessels crack like roads

swimming down my face. I am a river stone

worn and worn, then I am bones, it erodes

until it finds my core. Although I am grown

since the last baby blue photo of me

all I feel is exhaustion, my marrow

occupies my mind. It will melt, I foresee

myself holding the liquid, it slips, narrow

gaps between my fingers collapse, I’ll see

myself sink to the floor, I am not made of me.

6.

I sink to the floor, I am not made of me

anymore. Every seven years your cells

regenerate, and I live in my second body—

In five years I will occupy a new hotel

without ever signing a lease. What else

is there to become in seven years?

I wish I could collect my old shells

and hang them to dry, they were pioneers

and war heroes, I would pin their skin

with badges of honor and bravery

that should’ve been there, now I can begin

to prep my body, that I will savor

with its medals and souvenirs, I can start

now, I will be bedazzled until the next seven years.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Maddie Malone: “I think that my love for poetry can only be described as my love for flow. The feeling of flow is the concentration so strong that everything dissolves around you, to where your world is only you and the poem. It isn’t the words themselves that make me love writing poetry, but the state I am in as I write.”

