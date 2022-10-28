Six Poems by Karmelo C. Iribarren

Karmelo C. Iribarren SIX POEMS Answers What others look for in the moon or the stars I look for in the rain between streetlamps at night. But no luck. Most likely we’re just not asking right. The Horizon It makes sense for it to blush before it goes: it lies to us the whole day long. Sunday There it goes, calling it a day, the last train.

A Beggar

He appeared

to regard me

from a great distance,

though we were

barely

a meter

apart:

I, standing up.

This Morning

This morning,

after showering,

before the mirror.

Suddenly

—as real and overwhelming

as ever—

the word decline .

Poetry

The autumn has come

and poetry will soon follow.

Shorter days and gray skies

—which are what she likes—

will bring her back home.

Now I just have to wait and,

when she knocks, let her in.

The pain of your absence

won’t make her want to leave.

Translated from the Spanish by John R. Sesgo

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

Tribute to Translation

__________

Karmelo C. Iribarren, born in San Sebastián, Spain, worked—and wrote his poems—as a bartender in San Sebastián’s Old Town for over twenty years. He has published thirteen collections of poetry, most recently El escenario. | John R. Sesgo: “A former bartender and bar owner, Karmelo C. Iribarren writes poems that are simple, sharp-eyed and true. His unassuming lines seem written off the cuff, but are, in reality, expertly crafted: the ‘carpentry’ of his poems (as he puts it) hinges mostly on internal slant rhymes, ‘which the reader hears but rarely notices.’ Alongside his poetry, Karmelo has also published an ever-growing collection of aphorisms, one of which sums up perfectly the tone and appeal of his work: ‘It’s all been said a thousand times, and better. But not like this.’”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter