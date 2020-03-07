March 7, 2020

Daniel Stewart

SINGULARITY

Fired from God’s .45 she tore a hole

in me black as a crow’s wing.

She found the universe dull as a sitcom, the laughtrack

louder with the voices of the dead than October

rain’s gallop across the roof, and so

collapsed. She languished, lilac, leopard;

I prayed to prowl with her, prey with her, lick

blood and meat with her, but God sucked

my tongue into His mouth and

bit. Rain, you are song when I long

for arms; the birds tuck heads

under wing, wings are weapons, like the wind

in the leaves; wings are choices, like the sea

throwing up stars on the sand. She tore

a hole in me the size of God

so heavy with gravity not even light

escapes me.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Daniel Stewart: “In eighth grade Reading my class was assigned a poem to write. When my teacher, Mr. Stover, returned the poem, he took me aside and told me he loved it and that I was a talented writer. It was the first time he’d addressed me as an individual, and after, always acknowledged me. I’ve been writing ever since, trying to be noticed by the Mr. Stover’s of the world.”