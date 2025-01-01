“Single Mom Finally in Repose” by Sarah E. Azizi

Sarah E. Azizi

SINGLE MOM FINALLY IN REPOSE

A father & son are having 
a water balloon fight. 
They invite me to join, 
but I’ve got the skittish dog 
w/ me, the one who took 
a good six years to trust us. 
I shake my head, & we weave 
our way up the path. 
New parents push 
their baby in a swing 
& my inner mother hears 
the cries as more scared 
than excited, but I quiet 
the impulse to intercede. 
They slow down into a game 
of peek-a-boo, & little one coos
as we come around the bend.
 
I’d be over the moon to push 
my chunky baby in a swing
again, but I feel lucky 
enough where we’re at. I take 
care of us, no man’s around 
to hover or critique, 
& the seasons turn so fast. 
Summer’s cresting, but before 
the light goes dim at dusk 
hot air balloons will bloom 
through the New Mexico sky. 
I open the gate to our yard 
& crouch to unleash 
our supreme listener. Maybe,
I tell her cocked head, 
graying beard, & wild 
brows, this year I’ll ride one
My kid peeks thru the blinds, 
flings open the door, & rushes 
to spill the teenage tea I missed 
in the hour just past. I slide off 
my sneakers & take it all in: 
this brilliant stream of sound; 
our tidy, private space;
these prime years of motherhood;
the joy of being in one place.
 

from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

Sarah E. Azizi: “I’ve written poetry since I read Amiri Baraka and June Jordan at 15 and realized poetry can do and be so many things. I’ve long had a penchant for writing from a place of optimism; Rebecca Solnit’s Hope in the Dark speaks to me therein—optimism is dangerous, hope is slippery, but that perilous slope demands my attention, regardless of what else I aim to write about. This poem teased me for nearly a year. The first half I truly experienced, and I knew there was something hidden in the experience; that walk was akin to every other walk I take, but slightly different. Somehow special. Finally, the second half of the poem arrived and said, Sar, you’re celebrating the joy of being in a state of after, full of possibility.” (web)

