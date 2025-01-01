“Single Mom Finally in Repose” by Sarah E. Azizi

Sarah E. Azizi

SINGLE MOM FINALLY IN REPOSE

A father & son are having

a water balloon fight.

They invite me to join,

but I’ve got the skittish dog

w/ me, the one who took

a good six years to trust us.

I shake my head, & we weave

our way up the path.

New parents push

their baby in a swing

& my inner mother hears

the cries as more scared

than excited, but I quiet

the impulse to intercede.

They slow down into a game

of peek-a-boo, & little one coos

as we come around the bend.

I’d be over the moon to push

my chunky baby in a swing

again, but I feel lucky

enough where we’re at. I take

care of us, no man’s around

to hover or critique,

& the seasons turn so fast.

Summer’s cresting, but before

the light goes dim at dusk

hot air balloons will bloom

through the New Mexico sky.

I open the gate to our yard

& crouch to unleash

our supreme listener. Maybe,

I tell her cocked head,

graying beard, & wild

brows, this year I’ll ride one.

My kid peeks thru the blinds,

flings open the door, & rushes

to spill the teenage tea I missed

in the hour just past. I slide off

my sneakers & take it all in:

this brilliant stream of sound;

our tidy, private space;

these prime years of motherhood;

the joy of being in one place.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Sarah E. Azizi: “I’ve written poetry since I read Amiri Baraka and June Jordan at 15 and realized poetry can do and be so many things. I’ve long had a penchant for writing from a place of optimism; Rebecca Solnit’s Hope in the Dark speaks to me therein—optimism is dangerous, hope is slippery, but that perilous slope demands my attention, regardless of what else I aim to write about. This poem teased me for nearly a year. The first half I truly experienced, and I knew there was something hidden in the experience; that walk was akin to every other walk I take, but slightly different. Somehow special. Finally, the second half of the poem arrived and said, Sar, you’re celebrating the joy of being in a state of after, full of possibility.” (web)

