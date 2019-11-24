Michael Meyerhofer

SILVER-BACKED CHEVROTAIN, WITH FANGS AND HOOVES, PHOTOGRAPHED IN WILD FOR FIRST TIME

Schoolkids all over the country

keep pace with TV cameras

by practicing a new word—impeach—

even as a dozen time zones

from the leaning pillars of democracy,

unseen for decades, a silver-

splashed deer with fangs

tiptoes out of the undergrowth

and presses his nose to the lens,

two unlit moons kissing

in the wild gaps between rivers.

Why should these days matter?

Bones are just the bones

of whatever else came before:

a quickening of dust into rock,

into fire, into blood, then

a softening of God into rain.

See how each drop opens

like luggage, how a heart can only

be a heart if it dies screaming?

Meanwhile, the chevrotain

moves about on hooves

so thin, the mind recalls

the ankles of a ballet dancer,

the stick-limbs of a cave painting.

Even those fangs, used

to fight over mates, only led

to a thickening of muscles

around the throat. We repeat

what we know. Each generation

an untamed refrain you need

not sing, unless you want to.

—from Poets Respond

November 24, 2019

Michael Meyerhofer: “This poem came about after interrupting a long day of watching political analysis videos by reading about an extremely rare animal photographed in the wild for the first time, and those events seeming strangely related in a way I couldn’t logically articulate.” (web)