September 28, 2019

Simon Zuckert (age 12)

Section I

School

It’s Saint Patrick’s Day!

I pick out a green tux shirt

And a shamrock hat

I hop out of my

car, and say goodbye to my mom,

and walk into school.

In the school hallways

the smell of cleaning products in the air

my nose knows so well.

It’s been a week since

I turned eleven, and I

Feel so much older.

I sprint down the hall,

filled up with adrenaline.

No one can stop me.

I finally reach

My fifth grade classroom, and I’m

Breathing heavily

I look at all of

My friends, who all look just as

Festive as I do

The classroom is a

Sea of shamrock headbands and

All shades of green clothes

Conversations start

McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes, and

Irish soda bread

Subjects fly by fast

Reading, math, social studies

It’s a perfect day …

Until I hear it.

The announcement comes over

Our room’s intercom

And I swallow hard

My palms are sweaty, and my

Stomach does a flip

I’m not excited

And I’m not nervous, either

I am just … confused

Am I in trouble?

Am I gonna go somewhere?

Is it a surprise?

The announcements that

Call people to the office

For dismissal, they …

Sometimes end well, and

Sometimes they don’t, and sometimes

The kids don’t return

I see Mom’s face through

The glass office walls, and she

Doesn’t look happy

Suddenly, I don’t

Feel so good as I slowly

Push open the door

I walk into the

Vestibule, and Mom hugs me

Now, I am surprised

I say, “Mom, what’s wrong?

Why are you acting like this?

Is something not right?”

“Simon, I need to

Take you to the ER, you

Have diabetes.”

Section II

One Day Earlier

“Simon, it’s time for

“Your camp physical,” Mom says

I say, “I’m ready”

I get in the car

To get my annual camp

Physical checkup

My sister and I

Are very excited for

Our overnight camp

It’s in Wisconsin

In a four hundred acre

Forest in the Dells

Our mom behind us,

My twin sister, Sydney, and

I exit the car

And we walk inside

The doctor’s office, sit down

Grab a magazine

Doctor calls our name

We walk through a long hallway

And kick our shoes off

My sister is first

To step onto the scale, and

She’s a normal weight

And then, I step on

I have lost ten pounds since our

Last visit here, and

Our last visit, where

I weighed ten pounds more, was three,

Yes, three, months ago

I am overjoyed!

Mom and the doctor are not

The doctor leads me

Further into the

Maze of twisting corridors

To a row of chairs

I sit down on the

Nearest chair, and the doctor

Says this is the lab

When it is my turn

I am lead into a small

Room that’s white and clean

With white cabinets

And clear glassware, it really

Does look like a lab

“We are going to

Take some blood tests, okay?” says

The doctor. I nod

Needles never did

Bother me. I even look

Forward to flu shots

After all, it means

That I am most likely not

Gonna get the flu.

Doctor ties a bright

Orange elastic band to

My arm. TIGHTLY

She pushes down on

The bend of my arm until

She finds a nice vein

The needle goes in

I don’t even flinch. My mom

Does, though. I chuckle

I watch my thick, dark

Blood flow from my arm into

Small plastic test tubes

Then, they ask for a

Urine sample. I take the

Cup to the bathroom

After I give the

Doctor my urine sample,

We’re ready to leave

I look at my mom

I say, “Do you think I’m fine?”

She says, “I hope so”

Section III

The Car

In our minivan

My mom gives me a lunch box

I look inside it

A chicken sausage

Rolled up in a tortilla

Berries, a cookie

The buildings speed by

As we drive down the highway

A colorful blur

I eat my lunch in

Utter and complete silence

Then, I start to cry

All this time I was

In shock, but now the full weight

Of it all hit me

Mom puts her hand on

My leg from the driver’s seat

“It’ll be alright”

I just sit there, and

Let the tears stream down my face

Helpless, scared, alone

This is how I feel

When our car pulls up to the

Emergency room

Section IV

The Emergency Room

First, we go into

A little back room where a

Man pricks my finger

He says it’s to check

The levels of sugar in

My blood. I’m nervous

Apparently, my

Blood sugar is in the four

Hundred seventies

I guess the average

Blood sugar is eighty to

One hundred twenty

Then, we are led to

A small hospital room in

The bustling ER

As soon as I am

In a hospital room, I

Turn on the TV

Which is challenging

Because they put the IV

In my right arm, which …

Just happens to be

My dominant arm. So, yeah

This day kind of sucks

Apparently, the

Amount of sugar in my

Blood is very high

A nurse comes in and

Says that I might need to go

To the ICU

I don’t understand

Mom says, “Means the intensive

Care unit.” I gulp

That doesn’t sound good

I look back to the TV

Teen Titans Go!’s on

I watch the premiere

Of the new Saint Patrick’s Day

Episode. It’s great

They decided that

I didn’t need to go to

The ICU. Nice …

Except they can’t get

Me a room upstairs, so I’m

Stuck in the ER …

For ten hours. Yes, stuck

In the tiny room, watching

TV for ten hours.

Finally, when my

Eyelids are heavy, they get

Me a room upstairs

I get out of bed

Stretch my legs, and we take the

Elevator up

Section V

The Hospital Room

I am dozing off

When the door to my new room

Slowly creaks open

In walks Papa Rick

My grandpa! And in his hand

A small deck of cards

I say hi to him

As he sits down in a large,

Rounded green armchair

“Papa Rick,” I ask

“What is the deck of cards for?”

“I’ll show you,” he says

He takes out the cards

And shows me a magic trick

I am astounded

He shows me again

I insist that he teaches

Me how to do it

After a while, we’re

All sleepy, and Mom is now

Asleep on the couch

I say good night to

Papa Rick, and go to sleep

Then, I’m woken up

BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! My

IV woke me up because

I bent my right arm

BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! BEEP!

Now Mom’s awake. A nurse comes

In to turn it off

And we fall asleep

Until we’re woken up by

BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! BEEP!

Another nurse comes

In to turn off the loud and

Obnoxious beeping

Finally it is

Morning time, and Mom and I

Haven’t slept a wink

But our personal

Nurse, Pam, teaches us how to

Give insulin shots

Insulin: hormone

That helps you make energy

From the carbs you eat

But diabetics’

Bodies don’t make insulin

So we inject it

And so it was, I

Was in the hospital for

Two and a half days

Barely sleeping, yet

Learning an overload of

Medical info

Until finally

I was released, and I felt

Scared, but happy, too

Section VI

After The Hospital

I hear birds and cars

As I return to the world

And smell the fresh air

I think I am free

But I could not be more wrong

For my future’s dark

I still cry sometimes

Because I wish I could be

Normal, like my friends

But sometimes, out of

Something bad, can come something

Like a life lesson

Be grateful of the

Life you lead, because it can

Change in an instant

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Simon Zuckert: “I write poetry because poetry is like music, and I love music. Music and poetry are similar because they are written words that can be put to a tune, they flow smoothly, and they conjure up imagery in your head, such as memories, thoughts, or feelings that can only be evoked by certain words. I also write poetry because it allows you to freely empty out onto paper whatever is on your mind, without it sounding so formal and organized like an essay. Writing poetry is something that everybody should try sometime in their life, even if they don’t think they’re good at it. It is one of those things like riding a bicycle, or playing an instrument. You may be nervous about it at first, but you’ll just get better at it from your starting point once you try writing poetry, and once you finish even your first piece of work, you will feel great achievement. These are some of the reasons why I write poetry, and I hope more people will be inspired to write just as I was.”