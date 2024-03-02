“Show and Tell” by Bob Hicok

Bob Hicok

SHOW AND TELL

Sky the color of warning. Well not red but pink,

now salmon, it innovates faster than I have words

to shape into clouds on their way to their new life

in the midst of their old. There’s no stopping,

no point at which a cloud kicks back

and smokes a cigarette, they’re all process.

Between typing “process” and looking at the plastic

dinosaur head sitting on my “Impressionist Masterpieces

Art Cube,” the pink disappeared where it had floated

like the idea of a tutu over Paris mountain

and I became bored with myself. So things change:

how exciting. Go tell the river, tell the cow

in the river. How about this: “Red sky at morning, sailors

wear condoms.” That’s more interesting.

I’ve never understood the claim by men that condoms

take the pleasure out of sex, it’s not

like you’re wearing a length of pipe.

When condoms were still the intestines of goats,

a man set stones into the ground outside his house

in Ravenna, where I’d walk with you in the tomorrow

I hope is coming this summer or next. We don’t have to talk

about condoms or clouds at all, we can talk about the deer

eating their way across draught, no rain in weeks,

no way I’m getting out of this alive, or none of that,

just the ocean, that bit of interpretative dance

on the horizon. Maybe the goal was to stand still

and whisper across 144 miles that the battle had begun

by waving flags, one signaler to another. That’s fine

for you and your Napoleonic wars, but what if wind

is who you want to go to bed with and you’re alright

with the fact that she won’t be there

even as you touch her? This ascription of gender

implies I know something

about secondary sexual characteristics

that you don’t, but I’m no doctor of change,

just a fan, same as any kid in the bleachers

cheering for the boredom of the third inning

to be interrupted by a reading of Proust. Madeleines.

How yum. This sky has cleared, by the way, of anything

but blue, and I suppose now I could pin

certain notions of clarity to the hour and feel

that I’ve honored what seems to be time

or the inclination to put language to work

putting up mirrors around the house. Even the feeling

I had at the start of this sentence has left town

already, and as another forms, part of me’s

still waving at the last as the balloon slips away.

If I could talk to fire, talk to wood

right before it burns, in the second flames

tumble across the grain, in the instant

before that second, when wood’s still wood

but the match is lit, I’d have, finally, a vocabulary

for being human, alive. This explains my pyromania

but nothing else.

—from Rattle #29, Summer 2008

__________

Bob Hicok: “I think of myself as a failed writer. There are periods of time when I’ll be happy with a given poem or a group of poems, but I, for the most part, detest my poems. I like writing. I love writing, and I believe in myself while I am writing; I feel limitless while I’m writing.”

