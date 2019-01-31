January 31, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2018: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Untitled” by Kari Gunter-Seymour. “Shell Thick and Her Own Planet” was written by Angie Mason for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2018, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Angie Mason

SHELL THICK AND HER OWN PLANET

There were days

where she felt like this,

like the weight of an egg

last in its carton.

It wasn’t out of kindness

she kept leaving

the last one for him,

it was a kind of forfeiture.

There was no point

substituting snake

egg, with milk stone,

with last of its kind.

Each morning

she wondered if the day

would pass without

a crack. Each morning

he would wake

asking for another.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2018, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “My favorite ekphrastic poems are often those that spin the image into an entire world, and Angie Mason manages to do that here in just eighteen slender lines. As in the photograph, we never see the couple whose life as a pair revolves around the planet of the egg, but we can feel the weight of what’s coming. And those line breaks! Each turn is a new crack. The free verse is still verse.”