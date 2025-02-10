“Severe Atypia” by Alma Olaechea

Alma Olaechea

SEVERE ATYPIA

I know you feel like an old, sad dog, the doctor says,

But I think you’re still worth saving.

I’m on my stomach, shirtless,

It’s bright and cold outside, snowing again.

His brow is furrowed in the medical

Light as he makes the first incision to remove

A one-by-one-inch patch of skin between my shoulder blades

That frames a precancerous spot,

Severe atypia, he calls it, a small death storm that

Threatens to rot my core.

I mean you’re no waxed apple, he says,

But you’ll still make someone a decent pie.

At least we caught it early,

You still have so many groceries to lug in the house,

A young daughter with a hole in her sock,

Waiting for your permission to

Just throw it away.

You have assignments to finish,

Dreams to discern,

Just think of all the sauces and dips you haven’t tried,

The smell of grass on your dog’s feet.

Just because you can’t get the sound of

Someone’s last breath out of your mind

Doesn’t mean it’s your turn.

You still have time.

Time to ask Alexa if it’s raining outside,

Time to take it all back.

Now, to be safe, we will send this new sample to the lab for analysis

Where they will watch your mistakes multiply and

Mutate under a microscope,

All the times you’ve felt small,

All the times you’ve been burned,

Fooled by the gray Ohio sky.

But, no worries,

We’re gonna get you fixed up,

Back in the game,

I’m starting the sutures now,

Two layers, one on top to hold together

What’s left of your middle-aged skin,

One below to keep the fear

From reaching the surface.

You may feel some tugging.

What’s that?

It feels like someone’s buttoning your dress too tight?

Yes, it might feel strange to

Bend over and breathe, but

Do what you can.

Understand that this changes things for you now,

Get yourself a good mineral sunblock,

Buy a nice hat,

Stay in the shade,

And don’t let the sun see you smile.

Only come out when the puddles

Threaten to swallow the cars.

The incision might itch or feel numb,

You might feel the weather change

When you say something wrong,

So keep it dry and covered,

To seal the dread out,

Especially in the shower.

Keep it clean and let it breathe,

Hold it together, enough to muddle through the day,

Enough to spread the peanut butter

On the bread as you stare out the window.

But know that this won’t kill you,

Not now at least.

It will be some other slow hell,

Like your blood sugar sneaking up on you one night

As you gaze into the light of a vending machine.

What does the rest of your day look like?

You’re making biscuits? I love a good biscuit!

With grape jelly.

It has to be grape.

Well, nice to meet you.

We will see you in a few weeks to get the sutures out.

My assistants will be in soon to get you cleaned up,

Pop your tires on, and get you back on the track.

You’ll speed off and slam into something else in no time.

Perhaps a bleacher filled with onlookers

Eating hotdogs in the sun as

Their abnormal cells divide.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

Alma Olaechea: “I write in an attempt to capture and share what it means to be human. I am at peace with not getting it quite right. I find inspiration in science and go from there.”

