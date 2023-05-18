“Sestina” by Amanda Quaid

Image: “All of Us” by Lou Storey. “Sestina” was written by Amanda Quaid for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Amanda Quaid

SESTINA

We buried him behind the church

before the carnies came to town.

Now at night, you can hear the laughter

all the way to Lover’s Lane and past my house.

I miss the quiet, if I ever really had it.

They tell me it’s the sound of progress.

My Daddy once measured my progress

on a worn-down wall inside the church.

He used a pencil to mark it,

confirming that I was the shortest kid in town.

Then he drove us back to our house—

the way was longer then—and laughter

bandied back and forth between us, laughter

like there had been progress

toward something like friendship, our house

a little more like a home than a church

that day. At that time in our town,

men kept to themselves, and that’s all there was to it.

I’ve heard there’s a village, though I’ve never seen it,

where boys run naked by the sea, and laughter

tumbles forth from the carnelian huts in town.

On warm June days, I wonder if progress

will take me there, where church

can be found not in a building or house

but in bodies, in eyes and in beauties that house

secrets, and some days I want that so much that it

hurts. Could bodies be church,

I wonder, could voices, could laughter

be church, and is it a yielding to progress

to forfeit this town

and find, I suppose, a different town,

a brightly-colored candy apple house

where I could feel the call of progress

move in me and with it

joy and life and song and laughter

in this body I could come to call my church?

But a town, in spite of progress, has a gate, and it

becomes a little higher every year. At night, the laughter

reaches all the way to my house past the church.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2023, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Lou Storey: “I don’t paint to know myself better, but the poem ‘Sestina’ somehow excavates a hidden (and true) foundation of emotion beneath my painting ‘All of Us,’ offering a narrative fueled with longing, a need to be free of all unjust measures, to be someplace ‘where boys run naked by the sea, and laughter / tumbles forth from the carnelian huts in town’—a place unreachable, like the ‘candy apple’ house, a landscape of if only. This poem prompts a kaleidoscope of feelings and I love that.”

