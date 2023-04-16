“Serious People” by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

SERIOUS PEOPLE

That’s what we want

for our children, isn’t

it? Shoulders that fit

like shoulder pads. Not

sloping gravel ones, the pieces

flying off. I need

to make everything small, so I can

see. Pennies

with dates stamped

because somehow that will

matter. Tips

of teeth.

Someone told me once

his biggest fear

is death. No,

I’m just kidding! It was

failure. Like it might

come out and eat

him. Like

the people on the street would somehow

know.

It’s springtime now. I’m watching hawks

during my meetings, holding cloud-

shade on their backs.

All the heart-

shaped arcs of bees

doing their work.

—from Poets Respond

April 16, 2023

__________

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco: “I realize there are a thousand more important things happening in the world at large right now, but I wanted to write about the line of dialogue on Succession where Logan tells his children that he loves them, but they aren’t serious people. Succession was in the news a lot this week for various reasons (I’m not getting into spoilers here or in the poem), and something about that line hit me really hard because I feel like I can relate. Thank you for the chance to send these and for reading them all every week!”

