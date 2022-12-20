“Sentimental Hogwash” by James Davis May

James Davis May

SENTIMENTAL HOGWASH

A man who hasn’t thought seriously about killing himself

in over a year walks out of the living room

as the father in the movie stumbles toward the bridge

in order to jump from it. There are, after all,

things to do in the kitchen, pans to soak

and plates to rinse, and no one is watching him,

or the movie for that matter, his wife trudging

through a stack of student papers, his daughter

drawing dragons on a sketch pad, and the feeling

unfurling like a fever was so mild at first it seemed silly,

something that until then was dormant but now threatened

to make him cry, and though he isn’t afraid to cry

in front of his family, he didn’t want to this time

because they might worry, and then he would worry

that the depression was coming back again.

It’s snowing in the movie, the actor’s face obscured

by a five o’clock shadow and a sizzling agony

that’s surprising for a supposedly heartwarming film.

The lie is that seeing the world without you

will make enduring this world easier,

that you’re some sort of butterfly flapping its wings

birthing not a hurricane but a music that saves

everyone you love from ruin. The truth is

the world would be just as terrible without you

as it is with you in it, give or take a little pain

and pleasure. There’s nothing left to do

in the kitchen, so the man sits back down

and watches the father and the angel shivering

as they save each other in different ways,

and then the man’s wife looks at him and says,

“Thanks for coming back. We get lonely

when you leave,” and he apologizes and promises

to stay until the end, a scene that he knows

is sappy but loves anyway, even though

it will make him cry a little, just loudly enough

that he can’t pretend that no one notices him.

—from Poets Respond

December 20, 2022

__________

James Davis May: “It’s the 75th anniversary of It’s a Wonderful Life‘s wider release. This year was my first time watching the film since recovering from a major depressive episode, and I was struck by how George Bailey’s near-suicide scene depicts despair.” (web)

