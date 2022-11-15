“Self-Portrait with the Smithfield Ham …” by Hayden Saunier

Hayden Saunier

SELF-PORTRAIT WITH THE SMITHFIELD HAM WE HAD TO CUT ON THE BANDSAW

Mother, for once, it wasn’t your fault.

You always said you can’t soak hams

long enough and one full day and night

seemed adequate, but we gave it two,

scrubbed mold, rind, salt away, changed

the water, tucked it like a baby in its bath;

another day, rinsed, patted dry, made ready.

Butter and brown sugar coated all our hands.

Let’s face it; it was ancient, not just aged.

The woman at the ham shack must have seen

my husband’s Pennsylvania plates and figured

what the hell, he won’t be coming back.

Or it was just bad luck. But wasn’t

our discussion on life with Lewis and Clark

educational for the children? Ham jerky!

Ham shoelaces! Ham-flavored chewing gum

to last a winter portage through the Bitterroots!

Oh, we were jolly then, those spots still undiscovered

on your lungs. Yes, my Yankee husband

sliced it on the band saw but so would any man

faced with that ham who had a power tool in reach.

That was Easter. It’s November now.

You’re dead and I am making black bean soup,

beginning with a frozen cut of that disaster

sizzling in a taste of olive oil. No other

seasoning is needed for this winter’s portage,

Mother, just my store of crosscut sections:

meat and marrow, sugar, grease and bone.

—from Rattle #29, Summer 2008

Hayden Saunier: “I am an actress and theatre is always sending me to poetry and poetry to theatre. ‘Self-Portrait With the Smithfield Ham…’ evolved from that intersection. I was interested in the self-portrait less as image and more as inner monologue, a kind of private soliloquy.” (web)

