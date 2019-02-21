February 21, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2019: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Belle of the Ball” by Vasu Tolia. “Self-Portrait” was written by Rodrigo Dela Pena, Jr. for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2019, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Rodrigo Dela Pena, Jr.

SELF-PORTRAIT

If I am turned away

from you, it is because

I am giving my attention

to the distance, that vanishing

point where all lines converge.

If I am outlined while all

around me is a blur

of pastel pinks and soft

purples, it only means

that stillness takes the shape

of what the heart longs for

in silence. Imagine

my face, a life hidden

between dreaming and waking

up, between childhood and old

age. I am the woman

whose breath is the air no one

can see, whose hem reaches

the ground beneath my feet.

I gather what colors slip

through my fingers. I fill

each minute to empty

it back, each moment beating

again and again and again.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2019, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Vasu Tolia: “I felt like ‘Self-Portrait’ recreated the magic I had felt conceiving and creating this painting. The way this poet captures the lines depicting the blur and sharpness and describes the hues of the paints so vividly in simple words touched me the most. The poise, purpose, and dilemma in this woman’s mind are also beautifully blended in this poem. It opened my eyes to the notion that unconsciously, I was portraying a version of myself.”