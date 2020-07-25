July 25, 2020

Clara Collins (age 15)

SELF-PORTRAIT AS BRITNEY SPEARS SHAVING HER HEAD

They sold her hair on eBay.

That night, the air whittled to a ruddy peak

and she’s driving, hurtling up that truck ramp

to the overpass where the stars hang

like icicles. There’s a plastic-red ICEE

in the cup holder, the gas station

tile slick under her feet.

There’s a flash of man-made light.

And there’s an electric buzz—

the soundtrack to the furious juxtaposition

of a woman and her voice, the deciduous spin

of embitterment. Infamy tastes

like a Pixie Stick made of cigarette ash.

My dance teacher used to tell us

to watch ourselves like the audience would.

So I became the mirrors lining the wall,

surrounded by myself at each turn

until I got so tired I quit.

Just having a body seemed

like a statement. I tried drawing myself

out of my skin, clawing at my stomach

like a pearl was waiting inside,

never realizing the forced exodus

was nothing new. They got it wrong—

it wasn’t reinvention.

It was the eclipse of all her loose selves.

I’d like to ask her what it’s like

existing in so many places at once.

See, she’s tangible now, untouchable.

The hair stays in her hands

even as it falls on the floor.

—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Clara Collins: “Writing poetry is the only way to take a complex, huge, messy idea that I can’t express and make it tangible. I love poetry because a poem never ends the way I imagined it would when starting. The reader and I discover something together.”