August 19, 2021

Comment from the artist, Lynn Tait: “What a difficult choice! I wish I could have chosen them all! Very surprised my photo art prompted so many relationship poems especially about mothers. I expected more poems focused on climate change and the environment, yet I ended up choosing ‘Self-Doubt’ with its sense of isolation, questioning one’s purpose, one’s identity in general and as a poet, reminding me of Zhuangzi’s dream of transformation but much darker. What is real, what is imagination? Can one believe what one sees? Different views, different perspectives, the suffering and uncertainty of life. Where do I belong?”