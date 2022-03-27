“Sandwiches” by Francesca Bell

Francesca Bell

SANDWICHES

I decide it would be a good idea to write them down,

the first four things you’re likely to forget on your journey

down dementia’s long path, a path that will

eventually be strewn with all your discarded memories

the way the path to the person dead from hypothermia

is strewn with their cast-off articles of clothing

that lie bright and useless on the snow.

But I can’t remember them.

The four things.

Or the article’s title.

I’m pretty sure there are four things, but four is

my lucky number, and maybe I’ve merely glommed

onto what is familiar, the way a person who’s wandered

off-course might walk in whatever wrong direction

most resembles home. I try searching my phone,

where I read the piece, but it turns out I can’t find the way

to my phone’s memory either, and when I Google

four things you may forget and signs of dementia,

several lists of ten items appear, and ten is at least six

too many to keep track of, so I don’t bother

writing any of it down.

For some reason, this reminds me of the story

I told last night at dinner, a story I meant to take note of,

but first, I think, since I’m constructing records,

I should finally make that list

of all the men I’ve slept with. So I do,

but I reach early on one name I simply cannot summon,

the name of the guy who took me

to the snow for a whole day and only brought

one sandwich, which turned out to be just

what sleeping with him was like: a trip to the cold

with only half a sandwich to hold you.

I write Sandwiches where his name should be and go on.

But when I reach the end of the list,

my lifetime total is five under

what I thought I tallied years ago

meaning five additional names

and the men they belong to may

(or may not) have leapt from memory’s cliff.

Frustrated, I turn the page

to write the story I told at last night’s dinner—

a story I might, in fact, have told my family before,

now that I think of it—and find that it, too, has vanished

along with those men I now can neither remember

nor forget, men who may have entered my body without leaving

so much as a trace on my mind.

Perhaps it will return to me later,

the story. Maybe even the men

will wander back across my blinkered

brain, naked, with or without

sandwiches, maybe a little snow falling

outside the window, their penises

memorable this time, overpowering enough

that my mind will finally have

something solid to hold onto.

But I don’t really think so.

I don’t think I’ll find the way

to those memories again.

Or to the article about the four early

losses of dementia, one more list of losses,

too many losses to possibly keep

count of.

There is a name for this precise feeling,

I know there is, this feeling that wells

and wells and almost spills over.

Like a Scot with snow,

I’m a poet with hundreds

of different ways to name sorrow,

but, though I sit for a long time

as dusk seeps in,

I’m only ever able

to put my finger

on one.

—from Poets Respond

March 27, 2022

__________

Francesca Bell: “When I read this article about four things a person might first become forgetful about as they begin to develop Alzheimer’s, I thought I ought to keep a little eye on myself. But I promptly forgot the four things I should be watching for. And the name of the article. And where I had read it. Which ended up inspiring a bumpy trip down memory lane and this poem.” (web)

