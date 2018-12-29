December 29, 2018

Carol V. Davis

SALT

A man bends in the entryway of the market stalls

sprinkling salt from a box.

His boots are rubber, a green so pale

they are almost no color.

That is right because there is no sun,

no warmth this time of year.

The box of salt is also without color,

though it holds the memory of blue,

the curtain of sky over the Neva

in late spring, when couples sit

on steps of the embankment, saying little,

arms linked like the ornamental chains

of the cannons behind them.

Now the man surveys the floor, turns,

his feet sliding in a figure eight

as if skating on an indoor rink.

The salt mixes with snow and ice

riding in like parasites on the black boots

of the shoppers toting black bags already bulging.

If the door is propped open all day ice will form.

Then he will have to sprinkle more salt.

Or else stand aside to watch the women slip,

catch themselves or fall.

He will grade them on their performance

and they will receive low marks, every one of them.

—from Rattle #23, Summer 2005

__________

Carol V. Davis: “Poetry comes when I make room in my life for it. The language, sound, rhythms, stories in poetry sustain me. When I am living in Russia, the poems seem to come more easily. Perhaps that is because, even after having lived there many times, I still feel the outsider, which is often the role of the poet in any society.” (web)