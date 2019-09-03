Sara Saab

RUBBLE SLICK

A pumice raft is found floating

in the Pacific. 20,000 football fields

of solid froth. I put this in the minor

miracles category alongside desert roses,

cats with a penchant for bipedalism,

and the supermoon punching me

in the gut on swelling nights I’m out

jogging while London’s amping down.

I drink a six-day-old coffee &

I do not die. My friends they laugh

so genuinely at the category of risks

I take—I, whose body has no daredevil

bones, who is cartilage-hearted, who is

small. Safety feels great to me. What

can I say? About the pumice raft—

You hope it will disperse over an

out-of-luck coral reef. Little lives all

suckered to it will rain down and

gentrify what’s been on the verge

of collapse. I learn this sipping

old coffee from a jam jar, parody

of my generation. You know there’s

some small buoy of hope it all carries.

Yesterday the life of someone I love

might’ve changed for the better.

It can be hard to know for sure

about anything at all. Today I imagine

waking up on a catamaran to find

myself floating in a crust of bubbled,

ashen glass. Radioing it in. Returning

later, finding it has sunk far down.

—from Poets Respond

September 3, 2019

__________

Sara Saab: “A vast ‘raft’ of volcanic rocks stretching over 150 sq km (58 sq miles) is drifting through the Pacific Ocean.”