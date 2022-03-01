“Robin Fool and His Disconsolate Men” by William Trowbridge

William Trowbridge

ROBIN FOOL AND HIS DISCONSOLATE MEN

The snag arose right away: the rich

had troops and portcullises, making it

very risky to rob them. And the poor

were supposed to receive the swag, not

surrender it. So Fool decided they’d

rob the not-so-rich. However, rob them

enough and they become poor. Give

enough to the poor and, after a while,

they become the rich—a dispiriting treadmill.

Alan-a-Dale, the men’s minstrel, tried to

make up a song about it but couldn’t think

of a good lyric. Little John grew morose,

and Friar Tuck doubled his windy prayers.

Fool suggested they get into forest crafts:

whittled whistles and bowls, leaf pillows,

boar-tusk pipe bowls, rabbits’ feet.

“Bowls and pillows, bowls and pillows,”

sang Alan-a-Dale, then faltered. Fool

suggested they could use a catchy slogan.

“Shop here or we kill you,” offered Little John.

They considered, “Don’t settle for that

crappy town stuff when you can buy

from the Merry Men.” “Too long,” muttered

Will Scarlet. “And not all of us are men,”

chimed in Maid Marion. “How about,

‘You wanna buy this?’” Fool suggested.

Though no one saluted when they ran it

up the flagpole, the progeny of King John

and his pal the Sheriff of Nottingham

later weaponized the concept, deploying

the first ad agency, which allowed them

to rob pretty much everybody.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

William Trowbridge: “After publishing a book of poems about Fool, I still can’t shake this guy. Perhaps it’s because he’s an archetype to whom, I believe, we’re all related. He may seem even more relevant these days, now that foolishness has gone viral as Covid. But my fool, for all his stumblings and fumblings, has a good heart, which I think is an essential trait of the archetype.” (web)

